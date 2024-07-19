Man in court accused of making death threat against Sinn Fein leader

​A 28-year-old man has appeared in court charged with making a death threat against Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald .

Richard McGreevy , of Whitechurch Place, Rathfarnham, appeared at Dublin District Court on Friday morning.

He is charged with making a threat to kill or cause serious harm to Ms McDonald at Whitechurch Place on July 16. He also faces one other unrelated charge, failing to appear before Dublin District Court on a previous occasion.

McGreevy appeared in court wearing a grey jumper. Detective Sergeant Gareth Kane told the court the threats were broadcast on TikTok.

Making an application for bail, Kevin Tunney , defending, said his client lived alone with his two dogs in social housing. He said McGreevy risked losing his accommodation if he was in custody for a long time.

He added his client had had a difficult childhood, losing his father and being abandoned by his mother when he was three years old.

Judge Paula Murphy refused the application. She remanded McGreevy in custody until his next appearance at Cloverhill District Court on July 26 .

