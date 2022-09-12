Man in court charged in connection with Ballycastle 'alteration'

He is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday 12th September.

His appearance is connected to an altercation which occurred at the Ramoan Gardens area of Ballycastle on Sunday 11th September.

And an 37-year-old woman has been charged with common assault, possessing offensive weapon in public place, assisting offenders and encouraging or assisting an offence believing it will be committed.

Police at the scene of an incident

She is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday 3rd October.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.