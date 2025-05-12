Man in court charged with two counts of theft from a vehicle and possessing a blade or point in a public place
A 18-year-old man, arrested yesterday, Sunday 11th May, following a report of two cars being broken into the Armagh area, has been charged to court.
He has been charged with two counts of theft from a vehicle and possessing a blade or point in a public place.
He is expected to appear before Armagh Magistrates today, Monday 12th May.
As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.