Man in court on charges of harassing mother of tragic schoolboy Noah Donohoe

Fiona Donohoe, mother of tragic schoolboy Noah Donohoe

William Logue Millar, 44, faces a further count of persistent improper use of a public electronic communications network.

The charges are connected to an alleged six-month campaign against Fiona Donohoe.

Her 14-year-old son Noah was found dead in a north Belfast storm drain in June 2020, six days after he went missing on a bicycle trip across the city to meet up with friends.

Ms Donohoe has been pressing for answers to the circumstances surrounding his mysterious disappearance ever since.

Millar, of Northwood Parade, appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court to face charges of pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment of Ms Donohoe, and persistently using a communications network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety.

The alleged offences were committed on dates between June 19 and December 11 last year.

During the brief hearing Millar spoke only to confirm that he understood the charges against him.

An investigating police officer said she could connect him to both counts.

Defence solicitor Keith Gamble told the court: “The papers have just been handed to me, there’s quite a bundle of them and I would need some time.”