Man in custody following arson attack in Co Antrim

PSNI

The incident took place in the Carnduff Drive area of the town.

A PSNI spokeswoman said a man aged in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

He was still in custody on Sunday morning.

“Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, and noticed any suspicious activity to contact them on the non-emergency 101 number, quoting reference number 1909 16/10/21,” the spokeswoman said.