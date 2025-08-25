Man in his 20s under arrest after report of sex assault in Newtownards car park

A man in his 20s is under arrest over an alleged sexual assault on a woman in Newtownards.

It occurred in the Talbot Street car park area of the town this afternoon, next to Londonderry Primary School.

The PSNI did not say what time the incident happened at.

The PSNI said: “We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have noticed suspicious behaviour, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 769 of 25/08/25.

"We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or other footage.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form at psni.police.uk/makeareport or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”