Man in his 30s subject to serious assault - assailants fled the scene

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault on a man on Sunday evening.
By Michael Cousins
Published 6th May 2024, 07:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Around 6.20pm, it was reported that a man aged in his 30s was being attacked by two masked men in the Montague Street area.

It is believed he was struck with a blunt instrument to the side of his head and he has been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The assailants fled the scene possibly towards the Union Street/ Edgarstown area of the town.

Police have appealed for informationPolice have appealed for information
Police have appealed for information

Sergeant Kathryn Barnes said: "Our investigation into this serious assault is ongoing and we're asking anyone with information or who was passing at this time to check their dash-cam footage and call us on 101, quoting reference 1431 05/05/24. You can also report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org/."