Around 6.20pm, it was reported that a man aged in his 30s was being attacked by two masked men in the Montague Street area.

It is believed he was struck with a blunt instrument to the side of his head and he has been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

The assailants fled the scene possibly towards the Union Street/ Edgarstown area of the town.

Police have appealed for information