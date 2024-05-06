Man in his 30s subject to serious assault - assailants fled the scene
Around 6.20pm, it was reported that a man aged in his 30s was being attacked by two masked men in the Montague Street area.
It is believed he was struck with a blunt instrument to the side of his head and he has been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.
The assailants fled the scene possibly towards the Union Street/ Edgarstown area of the town.
Sergeant Kathryn Barnes said: "Our investigation into this serious assault is ongoing and we're asking anyone with information or who was passing at this time to check their dash-cam footage and call us on 101, quoting reference 1431 05/05/24. You can also report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org/."