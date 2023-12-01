All Sections
Man in his 50s arrested after 'IRA' graffiti sprayed near Enniskillen bomb memorial

A man has been arrested after graffiti was sprayed on a building in Belmore Street, Enniskillen.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 1st Dec 2023, 20:09 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 20:11 GMT
The letters IRA were painted on a wall of the Clinton Centre, which was built on the site of a republican bomb attack in the County Fermanagh town.

Eleven people who had gathered for a remembrance event were killed in the IRA blast in 1987 and dozens were injured.

A 12th victim died 13 years later, having never woken from a coma.

IRA graffiti daubed on a wall in Enniskillen. Picture: DUPIRA graffiti daubed on a wall in Enniskillen. Picture: DUP
A PSNI spokesman from the Enniskillen Neighbourhood Team said the incident was being treated as a hate crime.

"We are also investigating a potential link between this incident and similar incidents of criminal damage which occurred in the town recently," he said.

"A man in his 50s was arrested on Friday, December 1 on suspicion of four counts of criminal damage and other related offences.

"He is currently assisting police with their inquiries."