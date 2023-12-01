Man in his 50s arrested after 'IRA' graffiti sprayed near Enniskillen bomb memorial
The letters IRA were painted on a wall of the Clinton Centre, which was built on the site of a republican bomb attack in the County Fermanagh town.
Eleven people who had gathered for a remembrance event were killed in the IRA blast in 1987 and dozens were injured.
A 12th victim died 13 years later, having never woken from a coma.
A PSNI spokesman from the Enniskillen Neighbourhood Team said the incident was being treated as a hate crime.
"We are also investigating a potential link between this incident and similar incidents of criminal damage which occurred in the town recently," he said.
"A man in his 50s was arrested on Friday, December 1 on suspicion of four counts of criminal damage and other related offences.
"He is currently assisting police with their inquiries."