Man in his 50s shot in the stomach during incident which occurred at residential premises

The incident occurred at residential premises at the Gullion View area of Meigh.Detective

PSNI Sergeant Stewart said: “Shortly before 2am on Saturday 16th September, police received a report that a number of shots were fired at a property in the area. It is believed that a man in his 50s was struck once in the stomach during the incident.

He was taken to hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

Damage was also caused to a kitchen window. It is believed that a woman in her 20s, and man in his 30s and a woman in her 30s were inside the property and although not injured, were left badly shaken following the incident.

"Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with any information which could assist with police enquiries is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 119 16/09/23.