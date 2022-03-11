Four others had already managed to get out of the house and were taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly before 7.20am, it was reported to police by Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service that a fire had started in the upstairs bedroom of a house in the area. Colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Earhart Park area of Londonderry.

“It was reported that one male aged in his 50s, one women aged in her 50s, one woman aged in her 40s and one woman aged in her 20s were removed from the property. Tragically, one man aged in his 80s was pronounced dead at the scene.

“An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire and our officers have been in the area conducting enquiries. We would appeal to anyone with information they believe may assist our investigation to call us.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the family and friends of a man who died following a fire in Earhart Park, Derry/Londonderry.

“On Friday 11 March 2022 at 7.16am, firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a property in Earhart Park.

“Three fire appliances attended the incident- two from Northland and one from Crescent Link.

“When firefighters arrived, they entered the property wearing breathing apparatus and used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

“Three females and one male had removed themselves from the property before firefighters arrived and were taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Tragically a male was found inside the property and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The fire was under control by 10.19am and the cause remains under investigation.”

Police have appealed for anyone with information to call detectives at Strand Road on 101, and quote reference number 201 11/03/22. A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.