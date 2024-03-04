Man in killed in two-car collision in Co Louth, say Gardai
A man in his 20s has died after a road traffic collision in Co Louth.
Gardai in Ardee are appealing for witnesses to the incident on Monday.
Shortly after noon, emergency services responded to a two-car collision on the R169 in Collon.
The driver and sole occupant of one of the cars died at the scene.
The occupants of the second car, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s, were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for assessment.
A Garda spokesperson said the road was closed for examination and diversions were in place.