Gardai in Ardee are appealing for witnesses to the incident on Monday.

Shortly after noon, emergency services responded to a two-car collision on the R169 in Collon.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the cars died at the scene.

A man in his 20s has died after a road traffic collision in Co Louth.Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

The occupants of the second car, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s, were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for assessment.