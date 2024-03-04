All Sections
Man in killed in two-car collision in Co Louth, say Gardai

A man in his 20s has died after a road traffic collision in Co Louth.
By Jonathan McCambridge PA
Published 4th Mar 2024, 22:23 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 22:23 GMT
Gardai in Ardee are appealing for witnesses to the incident on Monday.

Shortly after noon, emergency services responded to a two-car collision on the R169 in Collon.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the cars died at the scene.

A man in his 20s has died after a road traffic collision in Co Louth.Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIAA man in his 20s has died after a road traffic collision in Co Louth.Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
The occupants of the second car, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s, were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for assessment.

A Garda spokesperson said the road was closed for examination and diversions were in place.