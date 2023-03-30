Man in serious condition in hospital after serious assault in south Belfast

Police received a report shortly after 2am on Thursday morning, 30th March that two men had been assaulted in the area.

A PSNI statement says that one man, aged in his 20s, sustained an injury to his eye and another man, aged in his 30s, suffered a suspected head injury.

It adds that he was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and remains in a serious condition at this time.

Ambulance

A 36-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

He remains in custody at this time, assisting detectives with enquiries.

The statement adds that PSNI enquiries are ongoing and they would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, including dash-cam or other footage that could help our investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 117 of 30/03/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/