Man injured during serious assault with a bottle during altercation inside nightclub

By Michael Cousins
Published 9th Oct 2024, 10:51 BST
A teenager has suffered serious facial injuries after being hit with a bottle in a nightclub in Belfast city centreA teenager has suffered serious facial injuries after being hit with a bottle in a nightclub in Belfast city centre
A teenager has suffered serious facial injuries after being hit with a bottle in a nightclub in Belfast city centre
Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of a serious assault in Belfast city centre in the early hours of Sunday, October 6

A police spokesperson said: "It was reported that between 12.30am and 1am, a 19-year-old man was hit in the face by a bottle during an altercation inside a nightclub on Patterson’s Place.

"The victim sustained serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment where he received multiple stitches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have video footage of the altercation, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 638 of 08/10/24."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice