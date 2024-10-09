Man injured during serious assault with a bottle during altercation inside nightclub
A police spokesperson said: "It was reported that between 12.30am and 1am, a 19-year-old man was hit in the face by a bottle during an altercation inside a nightclub on Patterson’s Place.
"The victim sustained serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment where he received multiple stitches.
"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have video footage of the altercation, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 638 of 08/10/24."
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/