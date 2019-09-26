Man injured in shooting incident

Police in Londonderry are appealing for information following a shooting incident on Wednesday evening.

Police received a report of the incident in the Galliagh estate area of the city at around 8pm.

Leafair Gardens, Londonderry

A man aged in his 30s was located at Leafair Gardens with gunshot wounds to both legs and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Detectives are investigating and would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 2015 25/09/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.