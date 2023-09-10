At approximately 12.20am, it was reported that someone had gained access to a house in the Hillfoot Gardens area and stole a quantity of medication.

Police attended and a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of burglary. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The PSNI said: “Anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 38 of 09/09/23. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is anonymous.​​​​​​​”