News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Man is arrested after a burglary at a property in Killyleagh

​Detective are appealing for information following a burglary at a property in Killyleagh in the early hours of Saturday.
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Sep 2023, 16:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 19:44 BST
Police attended and a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of burglaryPolice attended and a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of burglary
Police attended and a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of burglary

At approximately 12.20am, it was reported that someone had gained access to a house in the Hillfoot Gardens area and stole a quantity of medication.

Police attended and a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of burglary. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The PSNI said: “Anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 38 of 09/09/23. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is anonymous.​​​​​​​”