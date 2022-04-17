Man is arrested after a woman is stabbed to death in Co Antrim

Emergency services were called to a property in the Victoria Avenue area of Whitehead on Saturday evening

Detectives launched a murder investigation following the report of a stabbing in Whitehead on Saturday evening.

Emergency services were called to a property in the Victoria Avenue area at around 6.10pm.

Officers attended along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Foreman said: “A man has been arrested and is currently in police custody. At this stage we are not looking for any other suspects.

“Our inquiries are at any early stage.

“However, I would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101.