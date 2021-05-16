Man is arrested after two hospital staff are injured in Newry

Police said the incident took place at about 5.40am on Saturday at Daisy Hill hospital.

A 57-year old man has been arrested.

The PSNI said a nurse suffered a cut to her neck/chin area and a health care assistant sustained a puncture wound to his side.

Southern Trust said the two staff members were taken to the emergency department for assessment and treatment following the attack.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

In a tweet, the Southern Trust said: “We can confirm that 2 members of staff were injured in an incident in Daisy Hill this am. Both were taken to the ED for assessment +treatment.

“Thankfully neither has sustained life-threatening injuries as result of this distressing incident. 1 staff remains in ED as precaution.”

Health Minister Robin Swann described the incident as “appalling and distressing”.

He wished the two staff members who were injured a “full and quick recovery”.

The man remains in custody.

