Man is arrested over Donegal hit-and-run road death of woman

At approximately 2.45am yesterday, emergency services attended the scene of a collision on the N15 at Townparks, Lifford.

A female pedestrian was taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Letterkenny where she was later pronounced dead.

It is understood the 34-year-old was struck by a white van that failed to remain at the scene.

A Gardai spokesman said: “A man in his 40s has been arrested by Gardai investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision in Co Donegal.

“He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Letterkenny Garda Station.

“Gardai are renewing their appeal for witnesses to come forward and for those with video footage (including dash cam) from the scene and along this route to make it available to investigators.”

