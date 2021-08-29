Man is arrested over sexual assault in Donegall Quay area of Belfast

Detectives are investigating the report of a serious sexual assault of a woman in the Donegall Quay / Queen’s Bridge area of the city in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The PSNI put out a press statement in the name of a Detective Sergeant McArthur (no Christian name given), who said: “The assault took place between 12.45am and 2.30am.

“A 29-year-old man has been arrested, and is assisting with our enquiries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are keen to hear from anyone with information, or anyone who noticed a man walking in the company of female.”

Dectective Sergeant McArthur went on to describe the pair: “The man is described as being around 6 foot tall, wearing a black leather jacket, ripped black trousers and a bright green and black t-shirt.

“The female is described as wearing a white dress with black spots.”

In the PSNI statement, Sergeant McArthur said that another couple might be able to help: “We would also like to speak with another couple — a man and a woman — who were in a car and who stopped and spoke with the female.

“We believe they may have information that could assist our enquiries.”

The PSNI is sayding that anyone who can provide such assistance should call 101, quoting the reference number 230 of 28/08/21.