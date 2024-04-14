Man is due in court in Lisburn charged with attempted murder after stabbing report

The charge is in connection with an incident in Upper Ballinderry on Friday

​The PSNI said in a statement that detectives investigating a report of a stabbing in the North Street area of Upper Ballinderry on Friday had charged a man to court.

The 26-year-old defendant has been charged with attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and threats to kill.

The man has also been charged with possession of a class C controlled drug and common assault.

He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court today, police said.