Man is left with fractured skull after west Belfast assault

Police said that there many people in the Finaghy Road North area at the time and want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.

The PSNI said in a statement that at approximately 1.20am a report was received that an 18-year-old male had been assaulted outside a licensed premises in the area.

The statement continued: “Officers and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for a fractured skull.”

The police also said: “The area was heavily populated at the time and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or have any information or dash-cam footage that could help with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 184 of 27/12/21.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or on 0800 555 111.

