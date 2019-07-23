Man is ‘lucky to be alive’ after gunman shot him in the back

A 30-year-old man has been left with “life-changing injuries” following a shooting in west Belfast.

The shooting happened outside a chip shop on the Springfield Road before 8pm Monday. Police said the man was “lucky to be alive” after being shot in the ankle and back.

They believe paramilitaries were involved and are treating it as attempted murder. The victim remains in intensive care in the Royal Victoria Hospital.

PSNI Det Chief Insp Mary White said five rounds were fired and that the three stray rounds “could have injured anybody”, including women and children who were nearby.

“We could have been dealing this morning with further casualties,” she told the BBC.

Brendan McMillan, who had served the victim in a chip shop immediately before the shooting, said there was “pandemonium” and that people were “running for their lives”.

Sinn Fein MLA Fra McCann said the victim was first shot in the leg before being shot in the back as he attempted to flee.