Man jailed for exposing himself to Belfast hotel staff in broad daylight

Bence Bodak also squared up to a female worker and attacked the front doors of the Etap premises in broad daylight.

The 23-year-old was spared from being put on the sex offender’s register for his actions last month.

Bodak, a Hungarian national living in the Andersonstown area of the city, admitted attempted criminal damage, common assault, disorderly behaviour, and indecent exposure with intent to cause alarm or distress.

Laganside Court.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he was heavily under the influence of either drink or drugs during the incident at the Etap Hotel on the Dublin Road on February 10.

Bodak was not a guest but due to disturbances a request was made for him to exit the premises.

“He refused, acted aggressively towards those asking him to leave and had to be physically removed,” a Crown lawyer said.

“He returned and started to kick and punch at the front doors.

“He then loosened his jeans and exposed his penis to staff.”

Bodak continued to be verbally abusive to police in the street, the court heard.

The incident, which lasted for approximately 30 minutes, was captured on CCTV.

Defence solicitor Pearse MacDermott said: “His behaviour was ridiculous, he accepts that.”

He set out how Bodak has developed a drug problem in the ten years he has been in Northern Ireland.

“He’s a young man who needs help,” Mr MacDermott submitted.

Imposing four months custody, District Judge George Conner added a further month for breaching previous sentences.

But deciding against placing Bodak on the sex offender’s register, he decided: “I don’t think it’s a case which merits that.”

