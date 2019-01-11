Man jailed for threatening boss with a gun

A north Belfast man who broke into his employer’s home and pistol-whipped a female occupant was jailed on Friday (January 11) for two years.

A judge described the attack by Michael Quinn as “savage and vicious,” saying the incident had left his two victims “deeply traumatised” by their ordeal.

Laganside Courts complex, Belfast. Picture: Diane Magill

Quinn, 48, of Fortwilliam Demesne in the Oldpark district, had pleaded guilty to two counts of making threats to kill and possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He also admitted to two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and causing criminal damage to glass doors at the property.

Belfast Crown court heard Quinn drove to the home of his employer on April 6, 2017, after following him to locate the house. The court was told the defendant gained entry to the property and produced an imitation firearm, threatened to kill his employer and a female who was also in the house at the time.

Quinn then hit the woman around the head with the gun and “kicked her while she was lying on the floor’’.

His employer, who was recovering from injuries following a skiing accident, fought with Quinn who “pushed his employer who tumbled down the stairs”.

The court heard that the female was eventually able to phone the police for help.

Both victims told police that Quinn had “glazed eyes and a possessed look” about him, possibly through drugs.

He was shouting and they believed he had a real gun.

Judge Patricia Smyth told Quinn: “This was a vicious and savage attack on two vulnerable people at home.”

Sentencing him to four years, half to be spent in custody and remainder on supervised licence, the judge said she had taken into consideration his early guilty pleas and his mental health problems.

Judge Smyth said she was mindful of Quinn’s mental health issues and as a result she was ordering that the prison is given all medical reports compiled on the defendant.

“I am also instructing the chief medical officer in the prison to give Mr Quinn the proper supervised care during his period in custody,” the judge added.