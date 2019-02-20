Man kicked and spat at police officers

A man who kicked a constable in the face and forced a police car into an emergency stop has been given 200 hours community service.

Noel McGaw also spat at officers and in their vehicle after being arrested for shouting and swearing outside a house in west Belfast.

The 20-year-old claimed the saliva was produced because he had vomited, a judge was told.

McGaw, of Stewartstown Road in the city, admitted disorderly behaviour, four assaults on police, criminal damage and resisting police.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he had been asked to leave the house over an incident on December 26 last year.

But despite police warnings he refused to calm down and struggled with officers outside the property.

A prosecution lawyer said McGaw kicked one officer on the leg and spat at others.

He continued to kick out at the constables after being taken into a PSNI car, striking one in the face.

The court heard police had to carry out an emergency stop due to his violence.

“He gave an explanation for his spitting, saying he had vomited, and apologised for his actions,” the prosecutor added.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd said an argument broke out when McGaw arrived at the house drunk, with emotions running high over a family illness.

“He left when asked to do so, but something said outside sparked him off,” Mr Boyd told the court.

“His behaviour on the way to the police station cannot be excused at all.”

Imposing the community service order, District Judge Fiona Bagnall warned McGaw faces jail for any further offences.

She said: “I don’t know how often he expects the court to indulge his behaviour.”