Man knocked unconscious and injured during machete attack in Belfast city centre

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 16th Mar 2025, 14:25 BST
Updated 16th Mar 2025, 14:25 BST
The PSNI has appealed for information after the attack in Belfast city centre on Saturday eveningplaceholder image
The PSNI has appealed for information after the attack in Belfast city centre on Saturday evening
​Detectives have appealed for information after a man was knocked unconscious when he was set upon by two masked assailants in Belfast.

The man turned up at hospital on Saturday with serious wounds.

Most Popular

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The man, aged in his 30s, reported that he was walking on North Queen Street at around 8pm when he was set upon by two men in balaclavas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He believed that one of the men was armed with a machete, and reported that there was a struggle during which he was knocked unconscious.

“He suffered deep lacerations to his leg and face in addition to the head injury.

“It's shocking that an attack of this seriousness could take place in a busy area, and we know that someone must have seen the assault take place or suspicious behaviour around that time.

“We would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1603 of 15/03/25.”

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice