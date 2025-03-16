Man knocked unconscious and injured during machete attack in Belfast city centre
The man turned up at hospital on Saturday with serious wounds.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The man, aged in his 30s, reported that he was walking on North Queen Street at around 8pm when he was set upon by two men in balaclavas.
“He believed that one of the men was armed with a machete, and reported that there was a struggle during which he was knocked unconscious.
“He suffered deep lacerations to his leg and face in addition to the head injury.
“It's shocking that an attack of this seriousness could take place in a busy area, and we know that someone must have seen the assault take place or suspicious behaviour around that time.
“We would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1603 of 15/03/25.”