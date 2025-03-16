Man knocked unconscious and injured during machete attack in Belfast city centre

The PSNI has appealed for information after the attack in Belfast city centre on Saturday evening

​Detectives have appealed for information after a man was knocked unconscious when he was set upon by two masked assailants in Belfast.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man turned up at hospital on Saturday with serious wounds.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The man, aged in his 30s, reported that he was walking on North Queen Street at around 8pm when he was set upon by two men in balaclavas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He believed that one of the men was armed with a machete, and reported that there was a struggle during which he was knocked unconscious.

“He suffered deep lacerations to his leg and face in addition to the head injury.

“It's shocking that an attack of this seriousness could take place in a busy area, and we know that someone must have seen the assault take place or suspicious behaviour around that time.