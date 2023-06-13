A PSNI statement says they received a report on Monday afternoon that a man in his 30’s received hospital treatment after being approached by three males shortly after midnight on Sunday morning at Maple Drive, near its junction with the Bushmills Road.

It adds that one of the males was then reported to have struck the man causing him to lose consciousness.

The injured man received hospital treatment following the incident for two fractures to his skull, a broken nose and cuts requiring nine stitches.

An investigation is underway and officers would ask anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have captured dash-cam or CCTV footage which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them at Coleraine on 101, quoting reference number 870 12/06/23.