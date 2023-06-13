News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police

Man knocked unconscious sustains two fractures to his skull, a broken nose and cuts requiring nine stitches in early hours of Sunday

Police in Coleraine are investigating the report of a serious assault in the Maple Drive area of the town in the early hours of Sunday 11th June.
By Gemma Murray
Published 13th Jun 2023, 10:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:16 BST

A PSNI statement says they received a report on Monday afternoon that a man in his 30’s received hospital treatment after being approached by three males shortly after midnight on Sunday morning at Maple Drive, near its junction with the Bushmills Road.

It adds that one of the males was then reported to have struck the man causing him to lose consciousness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The injured man received hospital treatment following the incident for two fractures to his skull, a broken nose and cuts requiring nine stitches.

NIASNIAS
NIAS
Most Popular

An investigation is underway and officers would ask anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have captured dash-cam or CCTV footage which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them at Coleraine on 101, quoting reference number 870 12/06/23.

A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.