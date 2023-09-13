Court report.

​Prosecutors said corrosive liquid was thrown over the victim’s face and body after he was chased to a house at Sunwich Street on August 5.

Up to five men allegedly targeted him and warned that they would return with “a crew from Dublin”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details emerged as bail was granted to one of those accused of involvement in the attack.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pawel Lesniewski, a 40-year-old Polish national with an address at Beersbridge Road in Belfast, denies causing grievous bodily harm with intent and criminal damage to the victim’s car.

The court heard that the injured party, aged in his 20s, had been followed while driving his Audi A6.

When he stopped at a property in the area a number of men emerged from another vehicle, with one of them throwing acid at him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attackers, also believed to be foreign nationals, left the street but declared that it was not the end of the matter.

One of them allegedly stated: “We will come back with more cars, we will come back with a crew from Dublin.”

The rear window of the victim’s car was also smashed with either a metal bar or another blunt object.

A Crown lawyer said he was taken to hospital where he spent a number of weeks undergoing treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man suffered 10% burns to his face, neck and torso which required skin graft surgery.

Photos were produced to show his “splash mark” corrosive injuries.

“He is expected to have permanent scarring,” prosecution counsel confirmed.

During police interviews Lesniewski said he agreed to go out with others to get food on the day of the incident but had limited further recollection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When shown footage he claimed to have acted as a mediator, the court heard.

Lesniewski is not suspected of throwing the acid but has been charged as part of an alleged joint enterprise.

Opposing his release on bail, the prosecutor submitted: “The recklessness and barbarity of this attack is of the greatest concern to police.

“This complainant was chased to his friend’s property, having been attacked on the road, and then attacked again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Justice Kinney was told the other suspects have still not been located.

Defence barrister Sean Devine described the case against Lesniewski as tenuous.

CCTV footage from the scene only shows his client in conversation with another individual, he insisted.

Mr Devine argued: “The Crown doesn't even suggest that he offers any encouragement, or gets involved in any form except for being a passenger in a vehicle.

“He doesn’t bear this man any personal animosity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Granting bail to the accused, Mr Justice Kinney ordered him to live at an approved address.