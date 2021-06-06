Man left ‘shaken’ after being threatened with scaffolding poles in home

The incident happened this afternoon at Walmer Street in south Belfast.

Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson said: “Just before 1.30pm today, police received a report that two men had entered a property in the Walmer Street area and threatened the male occupant with what appeared to be scaffolding poles. “They then proceeded to cause extensive damage to fixtures and fittings in the kitchen of the house.

“Although the householder was not physically injured in the incident he was very shaken by what happened.”

Scaffolding

One of the intruders was described as being 5 ft 8 ins tall, of slim build with short ginger hair and wearing a white Rangers FC tracksuit.

The other was said to be 5 ft 11 ins tall, also of slim build but with short brown hair, shaved at the sides. He was wearing blue jeans and a red jacket.

“I am asking the public for help,” added Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson.

“Were you in this area of the city – between the Ormeau Road and Annadale Embankment - around lunchtime today?

“Did you see two men acting suspiciously or notice anything unusual? If you did, we would urge you to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1072 of 6/6/21.