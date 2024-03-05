Man left shaken after two petrol bombs thrown through the living room window of a house in Queen Street, Ballymena

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened shortly before 10.15pm on Monday, March 4.

It was reported that two petrol bombs were thrown through the living room window of a house in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Thankfully, neither of these ignited,’ adds the PSNI statement.

Queen Street

‘A male occupant who was in the property at the time has been left shaken.

‘Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and detectives are appealing to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, including CCTV or other video footage, to ring 101 quoting reference number 1896 of 4/3/24’.

Detectives are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have information regarding a male who is believed to have been in the area at the time who is described as having been wearing dark clothing, with a baseball cap and a hood over his head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad