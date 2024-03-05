Man left shaken after two petrol bombs thrown through the living room window of a house in Queen Street, Ballymena
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened shortly before 10.15pm on Monday, March 4.
It was reported that two petrol bombs were thrown through the living room window of a house in the area.
‘Thankfully, neither of these ignited,’ adds the PSNI statement.
‘A male occupant who was in the property at the time has been left shaken.
‘Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and detectives are appealing to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, including CCTV or other video footage, to ring 101 quoting reference number 1896 of 4/3/24’.
Detectives are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have information regarding a male who is believed to have been in the area at the time who is described as having been wearing dark clothing, with a baseball cap and a hood over his head.
He also had his face covered was wearing blue gloves.You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.