The incident occurred in in Brompton Park, Ardoyne.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: "Just before 11.10pm on Christmas Day, we received a request for assistance from our colleagues in Northern Ireland Ambulance Service who were attending to a man who was unconscious following an assault.

"When we arrived at the scene, we noted that a man in his 30s had received multiple serious injuries and as such we are treating this as grievous bodily harm with intent . He was taken to hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

The suspect is described as approximately 5ft 8in tall, aged in his 30s, of slim build and dark-haired with facial stubble

"Our enquiries into this matter are ongoing. The suspect is described as approximately 5ft 8in tall, aged in his 30s, of slim build and dark-haired with facial stubble. He was believed to be wearing dark jeans with a dark jacket.

We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this violent assault, or who may have CCTV or other footage which could assist, to contact detectives.

