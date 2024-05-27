Man left “very shaken” after being threatened with a knife and robbed say Police
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers said they received a report that the man had been grabbed from behind by a number of men and something placed over his head during the incident at about 2.30am on Saturday.
"The suspects were then reported to have held a knife to his neck and demanded that he hand over money, before pushing him to the ground and striking him," a police spokesperson said.
"They then fled with his wallet, which contained cash, bank cards, and other items, in the direction of Hanover Place.
"The victim was reported to be left very shaken by the incident and our inquires are ongoing to establish the circumstances of this incident."
They also appealed for information about the incident.
"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened, or who has any information which might assist, to get in touch with detectives on 101, and quote reference number 157 of 25/05/24," the PSNI spokesperson said.