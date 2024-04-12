Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The aggravated burglary occurred in Carrickfergus on Thursday night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly before 10pm, police received a report that a number of masked men, wearing dark coloured clothing, forced their way into a house in the Salia Avenue area and dragged the male occupant outside, where they assaulted him with a number of weapons.

“The suspects then made off from the scene on foot.

The incident took place at a house in the Salia Avenue area of Carrickfergus on Thursday night

“The victim, who is aged in his 30s, sustained multiple injuries and was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.”

The spokesperson continued: “An investigation into this incident is ongoing, and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or who may have any information which may assist us.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1977 of 11/04/24.