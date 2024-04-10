Man questioned over suspected murder of man in Cupar Street, Belfast last month

A man has been questioned by police over the suspected murder of a man in the Cupar Street area of west Belfast last month.
By Gemma Murray
Published 10th Apr 2024, 07:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The man, who has been named locally as Joseph Brennan, died in hospital after an incident outside licensed premises on Wednesday March 6.

Police said he was found unconscious after they received a report of a serious assault just after 8pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and was later released on bail.

General views Cupar Street, Belfast.General views Cupar Street, Belfast.
General views Cupar Street, Belfast.

A PSNI statement now says that when the man returned for questioning on Tuesday, he was released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1768 of 06/03/24.