Man questioned over suspected murder of man in Cupar Street, Belfast last month
The man, who has been named locally as Joseph Brennan, died in hospital after an incident outside licensed premises on Wednesday March 6.
Police said he was found unconscious after they received a report of a serious assault just after 8pm.
However a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and was later released on bail.
A PSNI statement now says that when the man returned for questioning on Tuesday, he was released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.
Police have asked anyone with information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1768 of 06/03/24.