Man questioned over suspected murder of man in Cupar Street, Belfast last month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The man, who has been named locally as Joseph Brennan, died in hospital after an incident outside licensed premises on Wednesday March 6.

Police said he was found unconscious after they received a report of a serious assault just after 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and was later released on bail.

General views Cupar Street, Belfast.

A PSNI statement now says that when the man returned for questioning on Tuesday, he was released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.