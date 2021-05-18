Man raided cars for jewellery during ‘night of madness’ in Belfast on Monday

Pacemaker Press 22/5/2013 Belfast High Court Building in Belfast City centre Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Sean Paul McGrath is also accused of carrying a Stanley Knife and assaulting PSNI officers during a crime spree across three locations.

He appeared before the city’s magistrates court charged with committing 14 separate offences on Monday.

McGrath, of Lisvarna Heights in west Belfast, faces four counts of theft, two counts of interference with vehicles, and criminal damage to a car and a shed.

He is further accused of disorderly behaviour, two assaults on police, possessing a blade in public, and criminal damage to a PSNI vehicle.

The alleged offences were committed in streets off the Ormeau Road.

An investigating detective said up to four victims had belongings either damaged or stolen.

Jewellery to an unknown value was allegedly taken, including cuff links from a Volvo car.

Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall also heard a £200 bike was stolen after a garden shed had been broken into.

McGrath is accused of targeting officers and spitting in the PSNI vehicle following his arrest.

“I would describe it as a night of madness on his part,” the detective claimed.

Questioned by defence solicitor John Doran, he accepted McGrath had a valid reason to be in the area.

Granting bail, Ms Marshall banned the accused from entering Rushfield Avenue, Kimberley Street or Haypark Avenue.

She also imposed a curfew and prohibited any contact with the four injured parties.

“If he was allegedly burgling houses he would be staying in custody, but taking from vehicles can be managed,” the judge added.