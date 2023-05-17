Man re-arrested in connection with hijacking and security alert in the Derry Road area of Omagh
Detectives investigating a vehicle hijacking and subsequent security alert in the Derry Road area of Omagh on Saturday, 6th May have re-arrested a 29-year-old man.
The man was arrested this morning, Wednesday 17th May, following the search of a property in the Strabane area.
He had been originally arrested on 7 May and later released following questioning.
He has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station to be questioned.
The investigation continues and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 2015 of 06/05/23.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Information, including CCTV and dash cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23B02-PO1
The man was originally arrested on 7 May and later released following questioning.