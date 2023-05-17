Man re-arrested in connection with hijacking and security alert in the Derry Road area of Omagh

The man was arrested this morning, Wednesday 17th May, following the search of a property in the Strabane area.

He had been originally arrested on 7 May and later released following questioning.

He has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station to be questioned.

A security alert

The investigation continues and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 2015 of 06/05/23.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Information, including CCTV and dash cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23B02-PO1