Man released after being questioned over INLA activity in Belfast - specifically an incident when a man was shot in the back
A man has been released after being questioned over INLA activity in north Belfast.
The man, aged 50, had been held on suspicion of attempted murder.
The incident in question was a gun attack on a man in his 40s on the Antrim Road last May 31.
On that occasion, four masked men went into a property at about 10.15pm and shot the victim in the back and the legs.
The man who was being questioned has now “been released on bail to allow for further police inquiries,” said the PSNI, adding: “The investigation continues.”