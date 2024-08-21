Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been released after being questioned over INLA activity in north Belfast.

The man, aged 50, had been held on suspicion of attempted murder.

The incident in question was a gun attack on a man in his 40s on the Antrim Road last May 31.

On that occasion, four masked men went into a property at about 10.15pm and shot the victim in the back and the legs.