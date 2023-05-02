Man released on bail following 'reprehensible' sectarian intimidation incident in Lurgan

The incident took place in Ashleigh Crescent on Sunday, police confirmed.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart said: “I have been made aware of a video on social media showing a single mum being verbally abused. This is reprehensible and would urge the occupant to report this to the PSNI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are best placed to deal with this. This behaviour is not welcome in Lurgan or anywhere else.”

Ulster Unionist leader and Upper Bann MLA Doug Beattie also expressed his disgust on social media, describing the incident as “appalling”.

Mr Beattie tweeted: "This is absolutely appalling. I shall be speaking to @PSNIABC to ask what they are doing in relation to this clearly sectarian and threatening behaviour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim is understood to be a 21-year-old single mother with a son aged 18 months.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesman said: “Officers investigating a reported hate crime in the Ashleigh Crescent area of Lurgan on Sunday 30th April have made an arrest.

Sectarian incident at Ashleigh Crescent in Lurgan

"A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted criminal damage. He was later bailed to allow for further enquiries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the video, a woman makes several attempts to encourage the men to move away from the property.

Alliance MLA Eoin Tennyson described the video as “sickening and chilling”.

He said: “Footage of a young mother facing sectarian intimidation in her own home in Lurgan is sickening and chilling. Women ought to be safe in their homes and able to live free of harassment.

"The cancerous sectarianism on display in the video must be unequivocally condemned by us all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UUP deputy leader Robbie Butler has also condemned those responsible.

“Men verbally and physically threatening women is one of the worst examples of what and who a man should be,” he said.

"The scenes from the video circulating last night are sickening and sadly an ugly reality for some women. The words ‘children are watching’ show how misogynistic abuse is passed on.”