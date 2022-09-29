Man released on police bail after victim assaulted with metal bars during aggravated burglary

Cavandale area of Enniskillen

The incident happened on Wednesday, 28th September and detectives are appealing for information.

The man was arrested after a man was assaulted with metal bars during a burglary at a property in the Cavandale area of Enniskillen on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters yesterday said: “It was reported to police that two men entered a property and assaulted another man with metal bars.

“The men left shortly afterwards and ran in the direction of Sycamore Drive.

“They are both described as being around 6ft tall, of slim build and in their mid-20s and were wearing hooded tops and masks.

“One of the men was wearing black tight jeans and black and white trainers, while the other man was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

“Our investigation is now under way and we have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

“He remains in custody at this time, assisting with police inquiries.

