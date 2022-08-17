Man remanded over mugging of pensioner

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city’s magistrates’ court heard that according to the vulnerable victim, 53-year-old Damien Gerard James Smith stole his wallet after his alleged accomplice “pushed him against the wall and threw his walking stick away” at the Derriaghy train halt.

Appearing at court by video-link from police custody, an often agitated looking Smith was charged with robbing £200 from the pensioner on Sunday and with assaulting a civilian detention officer (CDO).

A police officer outlined how the pensioner first encountered Smith and his alleged accomplice at Great Victoria Street station.

The pensioner was invited to sit with the pair as the train left for Lisburn.

At one stage, the unknown male, who was wearing a pink tracksuit, produced a silver tin from his pocket which the pensioner said he recognised as his and challenged him about it.

The tin was handed over but the pensioner also realised his Samsung smartphone was missing and, although he accused Smith and the other man, they denied taking it.

With the conductor ordering all three men to get off at the Derriaghy halt, it was as the pensioner was walking along the disabled ramp that the unknown male “grabbed him from behind, threw his walking stick away and held him over the railings” while Smith allegedly “went through his pockets and took his wallet”.

The officer said £200 was removed from the wallet which was then “thrown back at him” and the men left, adding that while there was CCTV footage, it did not capture the alleged robbery.

A short time later, Smith himself called the police to report that he had witnessed a robbery, but when he was arrested and questioned he told police he was with the third male and took no part in the offence.

He claimed he had gone to Belfast to bring his friend back to his house to look after him and further claimed that although he had shared a prison cell with the man, he does not know his full name, just that he is called Gerard.

The officer also outlined that while in the custody suite Smith, from Tonagh Drive in Lisburn, became aggressive, had to be restrained and allegedly “attempted to bite a CDO on the forearm”.

Under cross-examination from defence counsel Damien Halleron, the officer agreed the CCTV footage shows an altercation, which Smith is not involved in, but not the actual robbery.

She told the barrister the police are investigating whether there is other footage available and also intend to take statements from the Translink staff member who was on the train.