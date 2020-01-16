Man repeatedly stabbed is rushed to hospital - PSNI arrest man (27) on suspicion of attempted murder

The PSNI has arrested a 27 year-old man on suspicion of murder after another man was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed.

The incident occurred at approximately midnight on Wednesday in a house in the Fortwilliam Parade area of Belfast.

Fortwilliam Parade, Belfast. (Photo: Google Maps)

The injured man was taken to hospital after sustaining a number of stab wounds.

The man remains in hospital at this time.

The 27 year-old man remains in police custody.



Detective Sergeant William Arnott appealed to anyone who heard or witnessed anything unusual in the area to contact detectives at Musgrave PSNI Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 10 16/01/20.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.