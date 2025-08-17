Man requires hospital treatment after beaten in home with ‘bats and hammers’ in east Belfast
Detectives are appealing for information following the assault in east Belfast in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The victim was treated in hospital for his injuries.
Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “At approximately 12.20am, it was reported that approximately eight masked men, armed with what is believed to have been bats and hammers, called to a property in Loopland Park.
“The men forced their way inside and assaulted the resident, causing injuries to their head and body.”
Police are appealing to anyone who may have noticed the men in the area to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 25 17/08/25.
They are also looking anyone with CCTV, doorbell camera or other footage that could assist the investigation.