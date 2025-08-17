Detectives are appealing for information following the assault in east Belfast

A man has been taken to hospital after being beaten by several masked men armed with weapons inside his home.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are appealing for information following the assault in east Belfast in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The victim was treated in hospital for his injuries.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “At approximately 12.20am, it was reported that approximately eight masked men, armed with what is believed to have been bats and hammers, called to a property in Loopland Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The men forced their way inside and assaulted the resident, causing injuries to their head and body.”

Police are appealing to anyone who may have noticed the men in the area to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 25 17/08/25.