Man requires hospital treatment after beaten in home with ‘bats and hammers’ in east Belfast

By Cillian Sherlock, PA
Published 17th Aug 2025, 14:18 BST
Detectives are appealing for information following the assault in east Belfastplaceholder image
Detectives are appealing for information following the assault in east Belfast
A man has been taken to hospital after being beaten by several masked men armed with weapons inside his home.

Detectives are appealing for information following the assault in east Belfast in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Most Popular

The victim was treated in hospital for his injuries.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “At approximately 12.20am, it was reported that approximately eight masked men, armed with what is believed to have been bats and hammers, called to a property in Loopland Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The men forced their way inside and assaulted the resident, causing injuries to their head and body.”

Police are appealing to anyone who may have noticed the men in the area to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 25 17/08/25.

They are also looking anyone with CCTV, doorbell camera or other footage that could assist the investigation.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice