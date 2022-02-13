Man robs shop in south Belfast

PSNI have appealed for information

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “It was reported just before 7.10am that, minutes earlier, a male had entered commercial premises and threatened a member of staff before making off with a sum of cash.

“It is believed that he made off on foot in the direction of North Street.

“The male suspect is described as being approximately 5’ 5” tall, of slim build, with short brown hair. He is described as wearing a black bomber jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers.

“Thankfully, the staff member was not physically injured but she has been left shaken by what was a very distressing experience.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other footage to contact police on 101 quoting reference 317 of 12/02/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

