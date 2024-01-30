Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“Shortly before 8pm, it was reported that four masked men entered a house in the area, three of whom then began to assault the male occupant with weapons whilst he was in bed,” said Detective Sergeant Faulkner.

“It was reported that the assailants then dragged the victim downstairs, and continued to assault him, before leaving the scene via the rear of the property.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene, and the male victim was taken to hospital for treatment for slash wounds to his head, face and chest.

“At present, it is not believed that these injuries are life threatening.”

Detective Sergeant Faulkner added that an investigation is underway and they are “appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or who has any information which may assist, to get in touch”.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1617 of 29/01/24.”

