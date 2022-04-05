Man rushed to hospital after being shot in both legs whilst sleeping in bed
A man has been shot in both legs whilst he was sleeping in bed in his home.
By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 8:52 am
Updated
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 8:54 am
Detectives are now appealing for information after the incident in the Kildrum area of Londonderry.
A report from the PSNI adds that the shooting was reported just after midnight when three masked men entered the property.
The trio then entered the bedroom and shot the man, who is in his 30's, once in each leg.
He was then rushed to hospital for treatment.
A woman, who was also in the property, was uninjured, but left physically shaken by the incident.
Police are appealing for information.