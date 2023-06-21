News you can trust since 1737
Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in chest and abdomen after incident inside house in west Belfast last night

Detectives are appealing for information following a stabbing incident west Belfast yesterday evening, Tuesday 20 June.
By Gemma Murray
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “At approximately 8.50pm we received a call that a man had been stabbed inside a property in the Rossnareen Road area.

“Officers along with colleagues from the NIAS attended and one man was taken to hospital for treatment for wounds to his arm and abdomen.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have noticed anyone suspicious in the area, who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone with CCTV or any other footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2109 of 20/06/23.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.