Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in chest and abdomen after incident inside house in west Belfast last night

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “At approximately 8.50pm we received a call that a man had been stabbed inside a property in the Rossnareen Road area.

“Officers along with colleagues from the NIAS attended and one man was taken to hospital for treatment for wounds to his arm and abdomen.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have noticed anyone suspicious in the area, who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone with CCTV or any other footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2109 of 20/06/23.”

NIAS