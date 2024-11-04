Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the neck in north Belfast - man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Blurred figures of people with medical uniforms in hospital corridor

Detectives investigating a report of a stabbing incident which occurred in North Belfast in the early hours of Monday 4th November, have made an arrest.

Detective Sergeant Alexander said: “Shortly after 00:20am, it was reported that a man in his 30s was stabbed in the neck as he walked along the St. Vincent Street area. The man was taken to hospital for his injuries.

“A 32 year old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He remains in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 13 04/11/24.