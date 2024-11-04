Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the neck in north Belfast - man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Nov 2024, 11:57 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 12:37 BST
Blurred figures of people with medical uniforms in hospital corridorplaceholder image
Blurred figures of people with medical uniforms in hospital corridor
Detectives investigating a report of a stabbing incident which occurred in North Belfast in the early hours of Monday 4th November, have made an arrest.

Detective Sergeant Alexander said: “Shortly after 00:20am, it was reported that a man in his 30s was stabbed in the neck as he walked along the St. Vincent Street area. The man was taken to hospital for his injuries.

Most Popular

“A 32 year old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He remains in police custody at this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 13 04/11/24.

"You can also make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .”

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice