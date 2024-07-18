Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are investigating the report of a shooting incident in the Ganaway Walk area of Bangor.

Shortly after midnight, (Thursday 18th July) PSNI received a report that a man, aged in his 30’s, had been approached by an unknown male at a grass area near Ganaway Walk, and shot once in his leg.

Officers and ambulance staff attended and the injured man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “This was a brutal attack which has left the victim traumatised and with significant injuries.

"People involved in carrying out this type of attack do not represent the interests of any community, nor do they contribute anything to communities.

"They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent.

"No one has the right to violate the rights of others.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage and we would appeal for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact us.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting and who may have CCTV, dash-cam or mobile footage which could be of assistance.