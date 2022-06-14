Man rushed to hospital after shooting in West Belfast - PSNI appeal for information

The incident happened shortly before 9.15pm, when a report was received that a man had been shot in the legs.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Last night the PSNI said there were no further details.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI statement asks that anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information or dashcam footage in relation to it, is asked to call 101 quoting the reference number 1934 of 13/06/22.

Alternatively, a report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Meanwhile you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/