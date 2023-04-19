Man rushed to hospital after sustaining 'stab wounds to his upper body' - woman remains in custody
A man in his 40s has been rushed to hospital after sustaining stab wounds to his upper body yesterday.
A PSNI statement says police are received a report at approximately 6.15pm on Tuesday, 18th April that a man had been stabbed at a property in the Westbourne Crescent area of Coleraine.
The statement adds that officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
The man is said to have sustained stab wounds to his upper body area.He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
Meanwhile, a 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody at present, assisting with police enquiries.A police investigation is now underway and they are asking anyone thinks they could help with our ongoing enquiries can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1684 of 18/04/23.Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org