Man rushed to hospital after sustaining 'stab wounds to his upper body' - woman remains in custody

A PSNI statement says police are received a report at approximately 6.15pm on Tuesday, 18th April that a man had been stabbed at a property in the Westbourne Crescent area of Coleraine.

The statement adds that officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man is said to have sustained stab wounds to his upper body area.He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

NIAS